A Wisconsin nonprofit is hoping to raise more than $650,000 on Tuesday to support social and environmental justice.

The "Big Share" is an online day of giving hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin and nearly 70 nonprofit members. This is the group's ninth-annual campaign, and this year its theme is "Make Change Happen."

A slate of free events is happening around the city and online on Tuesday to promote the fundraiser, from drag queen bingo to line dancing and panels with local leaders.

Community Shares and its nonprofit partners focus on issues from voting rights, healthy food systems, criminal justice reform, housing advocacy, environmental protection and more.

"Now is a key time to support the nonprofits working for equality and systematic change," Community Shares Executive Director Cheri Dubiel said in a statement.

"The last three years have both demonstrated and exacerbated the need for change. Our member groups work to improve life and create a just place for all," Dubiel said. "The Big Share gives every donor, large or small, an opportunity to empower these groups and make change happen."

The event officially kicks off on Monday evening with drag queen bingo from 6-8 p.m. at Delta Beer Lab. The daylong telethon runs on Tuesday from 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast live on thebigshare.org.

Donors can give a minimum of $5 throughout the fundraiser. Community Shares hopes to engage 5,000 with the campaign.

Donors can identify a specific organization or cause to support with their donation, according to the Community Shares website. Updates on events, prizes and fundraising totals will be shared throughout Tuesday on the Community Shares social media pages.

Here is a list of events for Tuesday:

6 a.m. — Coffee hour at Cargo Coffee on East Washington Ave with Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer

7:20 a.m. — Poetry from Madison Poet Laureate Angie Trudell Vasquez

8 a.m. — Education and School Systems discussion with Jeffrey Lewis, Bianca Gomez and Daithi Wolfe

8:45 a.m. — Line dancing class with Judy Young

10:15 a.m. — Peer to Peer Chat on the Anti-Violence Movement with Dana Pellebon and Virginia Gittens Escudero

1 p.m. — Food Systems Panel with Heidi Rudd, Will Green, Clare Oleksiak, Tess Romanski and Phil Kauth

2:15 p.m. — Music from Bear in the Forest

4:30 p.m. — Civic Engagement Panel with Iuscely (Cely) Flores, Norman Stockwell, Amanda Merkwae and Debra Cronmiller

5:30 p.m. — Music from The Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band

6:50 p.m. — Stand-up comedy from Lisa Quam "Quamedy"

7 p.m. — After-party at Cafe Coda, with dancing and karaoke

7:15 p.m. — Bria Brown's Book Recommendation Corner

