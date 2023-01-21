Nonprofit starts GoFundMe to replace needed equipment at Madison Ice Arena

Madison Ice Inc., the nonprofit that runs the Hartmeyer and Madison ice arenas, is asking for financial help to replace equipment needed to keep the ice nice and smooth.

The arenas use chillers to keep the ice cold enough that the top layer doesn’t go soft, making skating hard, if not impossible.

But as of Dec. 28, Madison Ice Arena, 725 Forward Drive, has had only three of its six chillers working. That’s particularly problematic given that the chillers broke down just a month before the synchronized skating team is scheduled to compete there at the 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast sectionals on Jan. 29.

“That’s when I was like, ‘OK. What can I do?’” program director and team coach Emily Dehmer said.

Chillers are engine-like machines tasked with keeping the ice at the right temperature — 13 to 15 degrees, ideally. Definitely under 19.

That’s harder to manage if half your equipment isn’t working.

Dehmer’s solution, at least in part, is to launch a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $35,000 to raise funds for maintenance, specifically to purchase one new chiller.

In 2004, the nonprofit took the Madison Ice Arena and Hartmeyer Ice Arena, 1834 Commercial Ave., off the city’s hands after the ice rinks were too costly for the city to operate. But Madison Ice Inc., too, has struggled to keep up with its maintenance demands, according to executive director Stu Taylor.

“We’re running in the black since we took ownership in 2004, but for every dollar that we have in revenue we’ve tried to put it back into fixing something, or back into a program,” said Andrea Chaffee, business and market director.

The nonprofit isn’t worried about needing money to stay open, Chaffee said. Rather, Madison Ice simply can’t afford to keep putting on metaphorical Band-Aids to fix the same problems time and time again.

Dehmer says the list of things needing repairs feels like a game of Whac-A-Mole: “One thing pops up, and then you whack them all.”

“Yeah, we get one thing fixed and something else happens,” Chaffee said.

Madison Ice Inc. relies solely on its revenue for funds, meaning that outside of fundraisers, the nonprofit’s only quick options would be raising prices. The organization has committed to keep rates low, though, so community members can afford to skate there.

“We’d rather sell 10 hours of ice at our rate than one hour of ice at this huge cost,” Chaffee said. “Skating, hockey, synchro — these are not cheap sports.”

The campaign has raised $5,400 since it went public Wednesday, with many of the donors hearing about the fundraiser by word-of-mouth.

