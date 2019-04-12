Dane County officials want to use about a quarter of Vilas Zoo's former fundraising partner's $6 million reserves to fund operations at the zoo through the end of next year, according to the former partner.
The Henry Vilas Zoological Society board's President Tom Hanson said in a statement Thursday that donors gave that money expecting it to be used for future capital project and education- and conservation-related initiatives.
Because the money was put into a trust when the society's contract with the zoo ended last month, both the county and the society have to authorize any disbursements. Hanson said the society would not allow the account to be drained for the county's operating expenses.
"(The society) remains committed to ensuring donor dollars remain dedicated to strategic zoo growth and long-term investments that help to ensure that our free zoo remains free forever," Hanson said.
The society had raised $6 million in reserve funds and an endowment before county negotiators determined that an agreement could not be reached to continue the partnership. Because the contract expired March 31, that money has since been put into a joint trust.
According to the previous contract with the society that ran out, the money in the trust can only be disbursed with authorization from both the society and the county and only for any outstanding obligations the society has and the benefit of the zoo.
Society officials have said some donors put restrictions on their donations that require the funds be used for certain purposes.
The State Journal was not able to independently confirm the details of the county's proposal. Dane County Executive's Office chief of staff Josh Wescott and controller Chuck Hicklin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The society, which was founded in 1914, also operated the gift shop, concessions and the carousel and train rides. The society had partnered with the county since 1983, when the county took over operations from the city of Madison.
Negotiations ended last month when county negotiators determined they could not come to an agreement with the society and the society would need to end operations at and for the zoo when the contract expired.
County officials have said the $6 million raised and held by the society was too much and should have been given more freely to the county's zoo operations, which include direct animal care.
The society has given $17 million to the zoo in the past decade, society board members say, which included funding half of the award-winning Arctic Passage exhibit, the entirety of the Wisconsin Heritage exhibit, which houses the zoo's badgers, and all of the Animal Health Center.
The society also funded three county staff positions at the zoo, including the deputy director and a zookeeper.
The society's former-President Alison Prange had said the society's next project would have been a reconstruction of the zoo's main entrance.