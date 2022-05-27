Noisier skies: Madison airport rerouting planes over Downtown amid runway construction

More planes overhead isn't just a figment of the imagination for Downtown Madison residents.

The Dane County Regional Airport has been rerouting some planes over the Isthmus due to construction on its main runway, which runs north to south.

The airport's "reliever" runways, which run northwest to southeast and northeast to southwest, will handle commercial and military planes until construction is complete in early July, said Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for the airport.

"Planes can't land next to construction areas the same way we can drive next to a construction site on the highway," Riechers said.

"Closing our main runway means all of the planes that usually use it needed to shift to one of the crisscross runways," he said.

The crisscross runways typically handle smaller aircraft and get used if the main runway is busy or closed.

The airport is seeing a normal amount of traffic, but Riechers remarked "it's interesting to see the reaction when (the reroute) is a few miles one way or the other."

The construction on the main runway consists of improvements to its shoulder, not the landing surface itself, Riechers noted.

