A car left running in a garage is believed to have caused elevated levels of carbon monoxide in a Near West Side home, but nobody in the house was sickened by the fumes.
A Madison Fire Department crew was sent to Wyota Avenue at about 8 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 call prompted by a carbon monoxide alarm going off.
"Firefighters found carbon monoxide throughout the home, topping out at 120 ppm," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The homeowner said he had been painting the kitchen earlier in the day, and also left a car running in the garage because it was having battery issues and he wanted to charge the battery.
Madison Gas and Electric arrived on scene and checked the usual sources of CO, including the furnace, water heater and other appliances, and all were working normally.
"It is believed the car left running in the attached garage, and/or fumes from the paint products, were the source of the carbon monoxide," Schuster said.
Firefighters ventilated the home, with CO levels returning to zero after the home was thoroughly ventilated.