A Far East Side homeowner escaped injury Thursday night when a gas fireplace exploded as she turned up the temperature on the fireplace.
The explosion happened at about 10:15 p.m. in a residence in the 6200 block of Seven Pines Avenue, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The homeowner reported the pilot light in the gas fireplace did not seem right," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "An explosion occurred when she tried to turn the temperature up."
The explosion was contained to the fireplace and no damage occurred outside the fireplace, but the smell of gas seeped into the room and the homeowner grabbed her dog and fled the residence.
Firefighters checked the fireplace vents on the roof and didn't find any additional heat or fire.
"They confirmed there were no other imminent hazards, so the scene was turned over to Madison Gas and Electric," Schuster said.