A tractor operator unable to stop on slick ground hit the front of a train Friday morning, with nobody hurt in the Dodge County crash.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. near Highway KW and Hogsback Road in the town of Lowell, the Sheriff's Office said.
The report said the unidentified 31-year-old tractor operator from rural Juneau was going south on a farm field path near W7782 Highway KW.
"The operator attempted to stop for the train, but slid due to slippery conditions, striking the front end of the train," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
The train suffered minor damage to the front plow and railing on the engine.
Since the incident was not on an actual road or highway, it's being treated as a civil matter and not a reportable crash, Schmidt said.