A dozen people are without a home Monday after fire heavily damaged their residence in the town of Madison on Sunday.
The fire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. on Parker Place, the town of Madison Fire Department said.
Damage was estimated at $40,000. No cause of the fire was given.
Residents were home at the time, and all got out safely.
"The fire displaced three adults and nine children," the report said. "Red Cross was called and everyone was provided housing and meals."
Firefighters arriving on scene found flames and heavy smoke coming from a second floor window.
"Firefighters advanced hose lines to the second floor and brought the fire under control in 14 minutes," the report said.
Two housing units on either side of the affected residence sustained smoke and heat damage.
The town of Madison Fire Department was assisted by the Fitchburg Fire Department and city of Madison Fire Department.