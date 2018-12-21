Try 1 month for 99¢
Nobody was injured Thursday evening in a kitchen fire on Madison's West Side, a fire caused by a pan of oil.

The fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 7700 block of Carrington Ave., the Madison Fire Department said.

One of the two occupants was heating oil to make tortillas when the oil caught fire.

"The other occupant was asleep and woke up to the sounds of the smoke alarm," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "The occupants put the fire out by using a fire extinguisher."

Firefighters checked for any fire extension and didn't find any signs of fire in nearby walls and cabinets.

Heat and smoke damage was on the wall next to the range, the ventilation hood above the  range and the cabinets and ceiling above the range.

Damage estimates were not available.

