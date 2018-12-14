A fire at a house in Hanover brought out over a dozen fire departments, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 8 p.m. at 8418 W. Front St. in the unincorporated community in Rock County, between Orfordville and Janesville, the Sheriff's Office said.
Orfordville Fire Department officials called in mutual aid to help fight the blaze, with flames burning through the roof of the house.
A person living at the home was taken to a hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition, but was not injured in the fire, the Sheriff's Office told Channel3000.com.
The cause of the fire was unknown and no damage estimate was given.