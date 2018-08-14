A futon that caught fire on the porch of an East Side home Monday night was pulled off the porch by firefighters, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 11:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Waubesa Street, the Madison Fire Department said.
Firefighters entering the three-season porch on the house found a smoking futon but the flames initially seen and reported by neighbors had dissipated.
The futon was hauled out to the sidewalk and the crew used a water extinguisher to put out the smoldering cushions.
"A couple of ashtrays, some empty beer containers and vodka containers were found nearby, but nobody was home at the time," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
"Engine Co. 3 thanked the neighbors for calling 911, because it allowed them to put a stop to a situation before it had a chance to grow into something more severe."
No damage estimate was given. The fire didn't extend beyond the futon.