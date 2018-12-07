A fire in a two-unit condominum in Fitchburg Thursday night brought eight fire departments to the scene, with nobody injured in the blaze that caused an estimated $800,000 in damage.
The fire was reported at about 11:10 p.m. at 3039 Woods Edge Way in the Seminole Village Condominiums, the Fitchburg Fire Department said.
The initial 911 call said there was a possible explosion, but the cause and exact location of origin of the fire wasn't known.
Officials did say the cause did not appear to be suspicious in nature.
With flames and heavy smoke coming from the building, the first-arriving units requested a box alarm, which brings more resources to the scene.
Units responding included the Fitchburg Police Department, Fitch-Rona EMS, Verona Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire/EMS District, Town of Madison Fire Department, City of Madison Fire Department, Middleton Fire Department, Belleville Fire Department and Maple Bluff Fire Rescue Department.
A Metro Transit bus also went to the scene to provide shelter for the displaced residents from the two condos, and the American Red Cross was assisting the two families displaced.
Fire officials said the fire started on one side of the side-by-side condos, but there was significant damage to both condos.