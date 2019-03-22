A small fire in the basement of a Fitchburg apartment building resulted in $5,000 in damage but no injuries Thursday night.
The fire was reported at about 6:15 p.m. at 2021 Greenway Cross, a 16-unit apartment building, the Fitchburg Fire Department said.
Arriving firefighters found a smoldering fire in a basement wall, and when the wall was opened, the smoldering fire ignited, but was extinguished quickly after it started.
No residents of the apartments were displaced and no damage was reported anywhere else in the building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The town of Madison and Verona Fire Departments assisted at the scene, along with the Fitchburg Police Department and FitchRona EMS.