A Southeast Side apartment resident escaped injury Sunday after putting out a cooking oil fire by taking the pan to the sink and pouring water on the fire.
The fire call came in at 12:10 p.m. Sunday to an apartment on Siggelkow Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The occupant told firefighters she was going to cook some chicken, and the oil in the pan caused a lot of smoke," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
Firefighters then noticed a smoke stain above the sink, and the resident admitted the pan caught fire and she brought it to the sink to run water over it.
"Firefighters explained to her that she should avoid such actions if oil ever catches fire again, because water can cause burning oil to splatter, creating massive fire and burns," Schuster said.
The recommended ways to put out an oil fire in a pan is to put the cover on the pan, dump baking soda on the fire or have a Class-K fire extinguisher available to put out this type of fire.