A fire started by a boy using a torch lighter caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to a four-unit apartment building in Cambridge on Sunday, with nobody hurt in the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at 311 N. Pleasant Street, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

All residents and pets in the apartment building were able to evacuate safely.

"An 8-year-old child had been playing with a torch lighter he uses for crafts," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "He accidentally lit a couch on fire."

Fire department officials said the family tried to put out the fire but had to give up and get out of the building.

A building next to the apartment building also sustained about $20,000 in damage.

The apartment with the fire was deemed a total loss, but the other units had minor damage.

Fire departments and EMS units from Cambridge, Deerfield and Lake Mills responded to the blaze.

