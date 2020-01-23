'Nobody doesn't like Madison': Washington Post travel story captures the city's essence
0 comments
alert featured

'Nobody doesn't like Madison': Washington Post travel story captures the city's essence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Home Page Washington Post

We already know it, because we live here, and, well, we just know it!

But it's always interesting and somewhat enlightening to get an outsider's perspective on your town, and the Washington Post has provided exactly that this week with a travel story on Madison, and why it's such a great/fun/interesting place to visit.

Reporter Kate Silver and photographer Lauren Justice captured many of the staples that made Madison, Madison — but also gave their readers some perspective on the uniqueness of the city.

Writes Silver: "If you’re coming from a larger city, Madison is an easygoing break from the chaos. If you’re coming from a smaller town, it’s a culture-filled adventure."

→ Check out the story and photos

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muller, Linda M.
Obituaries

Muller, Linda M.

MADISON—Linda M. Muller, 52, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, after years of struggle with multiple cancers, at University Hospital. She…

Erickson, Ben Joseph
Obituaries

Erickson, Ben Joseph

STOUGHTON—Ben Joseph Erickson, age 22, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at UW Hospital and …

Day, Nick
Obituaries

Day, Nick

BLUE MOUNDS — Nick Day, age 26, of Blue Mounds died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Nick excelled in track in high school, running c…

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics