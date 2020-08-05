Noah's Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells closed for season after COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Noah’s Ark Waterpark in Wisconsin Dells will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

The popular attraction closed Saturday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. In a press release Thursday, Bill Lentz, vice president of Water Parks, Palace Entertainment said, "We made this decision proactively with the health and safety of our guests, team members, and the Wisconsin Dells community as our top priority."

All 2020 single-day tickets can be used next summer, and 2020 season passes will be extended to include the 2021 season. Additionally, all 2020 season pass holders will receive a free 2021 buddy ticket.

"We will use the remainder of this year to prepare Noah’s Ark for its 2021 season, scheduled to begin Memorial Day weekend, and look forward to welcoming guests and team members back at that time," Lentz said.

After the closure Saturday, Lentz said the company had implemented extensive safety protocols when it opened this summer, including temperature checks for all guests and team members. He said limiting attendance, face masks, social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfection were being used at the park. He also said the business was working with Sauk County Health Department and other experts.

On July 23, Noah’s Ark General Manager Mark Whitfield was fired after sending an email to Sauk County Board members ranting against wearing masks and protective face coverings. Whitfield said any mask-wearing mandate was “unconstitutional” and criticized Sauk County Health Director Tim Lawther, calling him a “certified liar.”

