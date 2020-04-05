No Tiger King drama at Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue in Rock Springs

The big cat facilities are in South Carolina, Oklahoma and near Tampa Bay, Florida, where that organization calls itself Big Cat Rescue, which has led some to confuse it with the Kozlowskis’ Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue. The Kozlowskis are in no way affiliated with any of the three organizations featured in “Tiger King” but the couple has been patient when dealing with confused and sometimes confrontational big cat lovers.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, has been accused of feeding her first husband to her cats. That’s likely what led to a text message sent to Jeff on March 28 calling him a murderer. He responded with three question marks, which led the sender to realize he or she had confused the two organizations.

On Thursday, Jenny answered the phone in the office. The caller asked about the whereabouts of Baskin’s husband.

“And then I had to explain that we’re not associated with Big Cat Rescue in Florida and Carole Baskin at all,” Jenny said. “We are totally separate. Although (“Tiger King”) has kind of gotten the word out about us for a lot of people that didn’t know we existed.”