A driver who wasn't using a seat belt suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

The crash was reported at about 7:45 p.m. on Highway 151 near Highway C in the town of Trenton, between Beaver Dam and Waupun, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash involved a car and a pickup truck.

The drive and only occupant of the car was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to an area hospital.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck were treated by paramedics at the scene and were not taken to a hospital.

Northbound traffic on Highway 151 was backed up because of the crash, but was moving along the shoulder past the crash scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

