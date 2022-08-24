No politicians allowed this year in Middleton Good Neighbor Festival Parade

The Middleton Good Neighbor Festival Parade on Sunday won't include elected officials this year following complaints that their Republican challengers were being left out.
The parade has long allowed elected officials who serve Middleton to participate "as long as they do not engage in campaigning," according to a statement by the festival.
David Blaska, a conservative blogger from Madison, said the policy would prevent Republican challengers from joining in. They include state Senate candidate Robert Relph, congressional candidate Erik Olsen and Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton.
Their incumbent opponents are Democrats: State Rep. Diane Hesselbein, of Middleton, who is running against Relph for an open Senate seat; U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, of Black Earth; and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
The festival said Tuesday it was changing its policy to exclude incumbents and challengers.
"Given recent circumstances and ongoing statements being made on social media, the festival’s Executive Committee has concluded that it is in the best interest for the safety and enjoyment of all parade participants and attendees not to include any politicians (both elected officials and candidates) in the 2022 parade," the statement said.
