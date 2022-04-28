No one applies to oversee hiring of Madison's first independent police monitor

No recruiting firm answered a request for proposals to oversee the hiring of Madison's first independent police monitor, the Police Civilian Oversight Board learned Thursday.

The news comes after the board's attempt to hire a monitor on its own fell apart in January when documents surfaced showing the board's lone finalist, city Department of Civil Rights Equal Opportunities Division Manager Byron Bishop, had discriminated against a woman he'd been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at his former company.

The board put off a decision on what to do next until a later meeting, but its options include again trying to hire the monitor directly, soliciting specific firms about overseeing the hire or changing the request for proposals and posting it again.

Brian Pittelli of the city's Finance Department said it's unusual but not unprecedented for no one to respond to a city RFP, but noted the "unique situation in regards to what we're looking for."

Independent police monitors, which serve as a check on police departments and have powers that vary with the city, have become more common but are not widespread. The National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement lists about 10 such monitor or similar positions on its website. They are often paired with civilian oversight boards, such as the one created along with the monitor position in Madison in September 2020.

Pittelli said the board's RFP was posted for about a month and shared widely, including with at least six firms the city contacted directly.

Feedback from those firms, which he didn't name during the board's Thursday meeting, including that they were too busy to take on more work and that "news surrounding the previous search led us to believe this would be challenging."

The board's first hiring process drew 30 applicants; two were named finalists but one dropped out. A white applicant with past military experience also filed state and federal complaints alleging board members' social media posts suggest they are biased against candidates like him, although Bishop also has military experience.

Neither the board nor the independent monitor is given the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission, or PFC — but they can conduct independent investigations of Madison police, make referrals to the PFC, prepare an annual report on the city's police chief and conduct community outreach on police matters.

Creation of the board and the monitor position were the culmination of years of work by activists to increase oversight of Madison police in the wake of a string of fatal police shootings, as well as an independent consultant's report that made 146 recommendations — including that the city should hire a monitor — but deemed the department "far from 'a department in crisis'" whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

