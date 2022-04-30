'No new thing under the sun': Local historian documents the city he's served since the 1980s

We’re the first to admit this interview with Stu Levitan is overdue. We were as surprised as anyone when we went back through our archives and discovered we hadn’t profiled this most quintessential Madisonian in this space before.

A reporter in the late 1970s with The Capital Times, Levitan has been a pillar on city and county boards since the early 1980s. Besides being a radio host and representing non-degree-seeking UW-Madison enrollees on the Associated Students of Madison Student Council, Levitan is conducting research for his third book, “Madison: The Illustrated Sesquicentennial History, Vol. 2 (1932-2006).”

That’s why Levitan spends 10-hour days tucked away Downtown scouring thousands of copies of the Cap Times and Wisconsin State Journal at the Central Library, where visitors confuse Levitan — sitting behind two screens, a scanner and a printer — for a library employee. While he lets them know he isn’t, he’s still an institution.

You likely know more about Madison’s history than any living person. What about Madison first grabbed your attention, and what keeps you interested in the city?

As a journalist and later a local official, I felt that the more I knew about my city, the better job I could do. To write about a city’s present situation, and help guide its future, it’s important to understand its past — you can’t know where you are or where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been. What keeps me interested is that there’s always more to learn and share with my readers and listeners.

You’ve read thousands of clippings going back to the 19th century. What has your research taught you about humanity and yourself?

I don’t know if it’s taught me anything about humanity, other than that the Book of Ecclesiastes got it right: There is no new thing under the sun. The names and details may change, but the underlying issues remain pretty much the same.

What I’ve learned about myself is that this is the work I was put here to do. I’m proud of what I did on the County Board (especially writing the Fair Housing Code and the newspaper recycling ordinance) and chairing the various city commissions, yet I know there were undoubtedly others who would have written the same ordinances and run the meetings just as well, or better, if they had been given the chance. Using my skills to research and write is far more satisfying and valuable than anything I did in public office. And I know I’m a better, nicer person now that I no longer worry about getting reelected or reappointed.

How has your knowledge of Madison history informed your time in local politics?

I’ve been guided by the city’s successes and cautioned by its failures. Knowing that Madison adopted the first fair housing code in the state in 1963 was part of my inspiration for drafting the Dane County Fair Housing Ordinance in 1985. And as chair of the Community Development Authority 20 years later, I knew about the city’s tragic mistakes in its early urban renewal program and was committed to not repeating them when we worked with the Allied Drive neighborhood on its redevelopment plan.

What keeps you busy when you’re not writing, hosting a show and scouring the archives?

My primary activity is trying to stay healthy and recover from a little heart attack in 2020 by kayaking and running. I ran several marathons back in the day, but now my cardiologist wants me to stick with 5 and 10Ks. I’m hoping if I train properly, he’ll OK a half-marathon this fall.

I’m also apparently unable to give up meetings entirely, so I’m in my fourth decade on the board of the Madison Development Corporation, and serving as vice president of the board at WORT-FM. I was also just elected to my second term on the Student Council of the Associated Students of Madison — 37 years after I was president pro tem and director of shared governance of the old Wisconsin Students Association.

Any future plans?

Researching and writing the new book will keep me busy until late 2024. But then I’m going to travel widely, starting with Machu Picchu.

You’re big into music. What are some of your highlights as a listener and as a musician?

As a listener, seeing Bob Dylan — the greatest singer/songwriter since Homer — dozens of times between 1974 and 2021, and some legendary Grateful Dead shows between 1971 and 1995. As a musician, I still can’t believe that I played percussion behind the immortal Odetta at the Lone Star Café in New York in 1979.

