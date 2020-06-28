No mushrooms but Legion burgers offer filling summer meal in Muscoda

In Madison, some of the more notable spots for a hamburger include the Nitty Gritty, Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry, Weary Traveler, Blue Moon, The Plaza, Village Bar and Old Fashioned. In Green Bay there’s Kroll’s West, in Sheboygan you’ve got Schulz’s Restaurant, and in Milwaukee custard stands like Kopp’s and Gilles that serve up solid burgers, not to mention a ton of corner bars. Watertown has Zwieg’s Grill, and down Highway 26 in Jefferson Wedl’s Hamburger Stand has been around since 1916. Over in Prairie du Chien, Pete’s Hamburgers was founded in 1909 and operates out of a stand in the downtown.

ButterBurgers were created in Sauk County and are now a phenomenon at more than 740 Culver’s restaurants in 25 states. And let’s not forget Seymour, west of Green Bay, where Charlie Nagreen in 1885 claimed to invent the hamburger by smashing a meatball between two pieces of bread. This year’s Burger Fest in the Outagamie County community is scheduled for Aug. 7-8 but will be downsized and not include a popular hot air balloon rally. But volunteers will still cook a 200-pound hamburger.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Donnie Planert, the Burger Fest chair. “What we’re going to be doing we can do in small groups. It’s all going to be modified.”

In the beginning