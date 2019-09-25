A fire Wednesday morning heavily damaged two apartments in Fitchburg, but caused no injuries, authorities reported.
The fire in the 4500 block of Thurston Lane was reported shortly before 8 a.m. by a Fitchburg police officer who was in the neighborhood and was alerted by two children who noticed smoke coming from the building, and a second 911 call came in shortly after that from residents of the building reporting a fire in their unit, Fitchburg Fire Department public information officer Meredith Shelton said in a statement.
Arriving firefighters confirmed that smoke was showing and after entering the building, confirmed a fire in a second-floor apartment. They put out the fire quickly, but not before it extended to an adjacent unit, Shelton said.
Those two apartments suffered heavy fire damage and the two apartments directly below sustained heavy water damage, Shelton said.
Authorities confirmed that an alarm was sounding in the apartment where the fire started, and the building alarms started sounding in common spaces shortly after. The building is not equipped with a sprinkler system.
The cause and exact origin of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross and Salvation Army were requested to provide assistance for affected residents and on-scene personnel, Shelton said.
Mutual aid was provided by the town of Madison Fire Department, McFarland Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire & EMS, Madison Fire Department, Verona Fire Department, Middleton Fire District, FitchRona EMS, and the Fitchburg Police Department, while the Maple of Bluff Fire Department staffed an engine at Fitchburg Firehouse 1.