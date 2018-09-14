A fire early Friday morning at a Janesville restaurant brought two dozen firefighters to the scene, with nobody getting hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 3201 Deerfield Drive, the Janesville Fire Department said.
Smoke and flames were visible at the front of the building, and first-arriving firefighters saw the fire was at the exterior front of the restaurant.
The fire was under control within a few minutes, but a small amount of fire went inside, setting off a sprinkler head.
"The activated sprinkler head prevented the fire from growing and extending further into the structure, until firefighters were able to access and completely extinguish the fire," said Battalion Chief Chris Lukas.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.