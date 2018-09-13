An unoccupied tobacco shed in the town of Dunkirk went up in smoke and flames Wednesday afternoon, with an adjacent highway closed for 2 1/2 hours while firefighters battled the blaze.
Nobody was injured in the fire reported at about 3:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Highway A, just outside of Stoughton, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The owner of the shed was burning construction waste next to the shed and the shed caught fire.
The 24 by 60 foot building collapsed during the fire, with the shed containing a small trailer, also lost in the fire.
Damage was estimated at $45,000.
Firefighters from Oregon, Stoughton, Cottage Grove, Evansville and Edgerton responded to the scene.