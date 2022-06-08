No injuries in building fire on South Side, authorities say

No one was injured in a building fire on the South Side early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were sent at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday to a residential building in the 1800 block of Fisher Street on a report of a house on fire and arrived at the scene at 1:41 a.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 6 found heavy fire coming from the building, Medic 6 knocked down the exterior fire, and crews entered the building to extinguish the fire remaining inside, Schuster said.

Engine 4, Engine 1, and Ladder 1 searched and found no one inside the building, Schuster said.

The fire caused heat-related damage to some property nearby, Schuster said, while no dollar loss estimate was available.

The cause remains under investigation.

[Correction: The day of the fire was wrong in an earlier version of this story because the Madison Fire Department initially reported the day wrong.]

