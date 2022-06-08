 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

No injuries in building fire on South Side, authorities say

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

No one was injured in a building fire on the South Side early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were sent at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday to a residential building in the 1800 block of Fisher Street on a report of a house on fire and arrived at the scene at 1:41 a.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Ladder 6 found heavy fire coming from the building, Medic 6 knocked down the exterior fire, and crews entered the building to extinguish the fire remaining inside, Schuster said.

Engine 4, Engine 1, and Ladder 1 searched and found no one inside the building, Schuster said.

The fire caused heat-related damage to some property nearby, Schuster said, while no dollar loss estimate was available.

The cause remains under investigation.

[Correction: The day of the fire was wrong in an earlier version of this story because the Madison Fire Department initially reported the day wrong.]

People are also reading…

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics