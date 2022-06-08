No injuries in building fire on South Side, authorities say

No one was injured in a building fire on the South Side early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Firefighters were sent at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday to a residential building in the 1800 block of Fisher Street on a report of a house on fire and arrived at the scene at 1:41 a.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Ladder 6 found heavy fire coming from the building, Medic 6 knocked down the exterior fire, and crews entered the building to extinguish the fire remaining inside, Schuster said.
Engine 4, Engine 1, and Ladder 1 searched and found no one inside the building, Schuster said.
The fire caused heat-related damage to some property nearby, Schuster said, while no dollar loss estimate was available.
The cause remains under investigation.
[Correction: The day of the fire was wrong in an earlier version of this story because the Madison Fire Department initially reported the day wrong.]
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr. Pictured here is the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Black Earth Joint Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Area EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Cross Plains Berry Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Deerfield Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the DeForest Area Fire & EMS Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Fitchburg Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck belongs to the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Madison Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Maple Bluff Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a McFarland Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Monona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Mount Horeb Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
A Mount Horeb Fire Department truck joins firefighters and rescue workers from throughout southern Wisconsin in the processional for firefighter Capt. Cory Barr on July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie while responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Oregon Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Stoughton Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is a Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Town of Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Verona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Waunakee Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Wonewoc Area Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
GREG DIXON
