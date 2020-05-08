No injuries in $200K fire at Fitchburg apartment building, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No one was injured in a fire Thursday night that did an estimated $200,000 damage to a Fitchburg apartment building, authorities reported,

Neighbors and witnesses calling 911 about 8:15 p.m. reported seeing flames and smoke, possibly coming from a garage unit located on the ground level of a side-by-side two-unit apartment building in the 3100 block of South Seminole Highway, the Fitchburg Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters could see heavy smoke as they drove to the scene and they requested a “Box Alarm” that brings resources and personnel from surrounding departments, which for this fire included units from Verona, Oregon, the city and town of Madison, and McFarland.

The first Fitchburg units on the scene found heavy flames and smoke coming from an attached garage and extending into the second floor of the building. Crews were able to put out the first in less than 30 minutes, the statement said.

The unit where the fire started sustained heavy fire and smoke damage and the neighboring unit suffered smoke damage.

Both residents of the building were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived, and the Red Cross was put in contact with them to provide assistance as needed.

The cause is under investigation by the Fitchburg Fire Department, the statement said.

