No injuries as fire destroys multi-use building in town of Springdale, authorities say

A fire Thursday destroyed a multi-use building in the town of Springdale, but caused no injuries, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, Dane County deputies and fire crews from Mount Horeb, Barneveld, Black Earth, Cross Plains, Fitchburg, Verona, Belleville and Middleton responded to a report of a structure fire at 3128 K and R Road in the town of Springdale, Lt. Jessamy F. Torres said in a statement.

The multi-use building, which housed a small business and also was used as a residence and for storage, was a total loss with damage of about $450,000, Torres said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious, Torres said.

