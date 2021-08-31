No injuries, $245K damage in oven fire at Madison-Kipp, authorities say

No one was injured in an oven fire that did an estimated $245,000 damage at Madison-Kipp Corp. on Monday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were sent to the 2800 block of Atwood Avenue at 9:05 p.m., arrived at 9:09 p.m., and had the fire under control at 9:17 p.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Several Madison-Kipp employees approached Engine Co. 3 as it arrived, telling firefighters they tried to put out the fire on their own but it wouldn’t go out, and all occupants evacuated the building safely, Schuster said.
Light smoke was showing from an overhead door as firefighters entered the building, found the fire, hit it with a water can extinguisher and a fire line. An automatic fire sprinkler also activated during firefighting operations, Schuster said.
Firefighters shut down the sprinkler, cut power to the oven, and ventilated the building, Schuster said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
KIPP MURAL
The mural at Madison-Kipp Corporation in Madison was dedicated this month.
The mural is “the history of people from Kipp who worked there, but also it pays homage to that industrial and manufacturing heritage of Madison's east side,” said Sharon Kilfoy, director of Dane Arts Mural Arts.
A mural at the Madison-Kipp Corporation at 210 Waubesa St. is adjacent to the Capital City Trail and across from the Goodman Community Center. It was dedicated earlier this month.
The mural at Madison-Kipp Corporation at 201 Waubesa St. in Madison was created by Dane Arts Mural Arts community artists, SAIL East alternative high school students and Kipp workers.
The mural at Madison-Kipp Corporation runs parallel to the Capital City Trail in Madison.
The mural at Madison-Kipp Corporation in Madison celebrates the industrial heritage of the east side.
The mural at Madison-Kipp Corporation is featured on the exterior windows of the building.
The mural is interspersed among the brick at Madison-Kipp Corporation in Madison.