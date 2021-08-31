 Skip to main content
No injuries, $245K damage in oven fire at Madison-Kipp, authorities say
No injuries, $245K damage in oven fire at Madison-Kipp, authorities say

Exterior of the Madison-Kipp Corp building, State Journal generic file photo

A fixture on the city's East Side since 1903, metal parts maker Madison-Kipp is seen in this 2013 photo.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

No one was injured in an oven fire that did an estimated $245,000 damage at Madison-Kipp Corp. on Monday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the 2800 block of Atwood Avenue at 9:05 p.m., arrived at 9:09 p.m., and had the fire under control at 9:17 p.m., Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Several Madison-Kipp employees approached Engine Co. 3 as it arrived, telling firefighters they tried to put out the fire on their own but it wouldn’t go out, and all occupants evacuated the building safely, Schuster said.

Light smoke was showing from an overhead door as firefighters entered the building, found the fire, hit it with a water can extinguisher and a fire line. An automatic fire sprinkler also activated during firefighting operations, Schuster said.

Firefighters shut down the sprinkler, cut power to the oven, and ventilated the building, Schuster said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

