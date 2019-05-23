Anybody daring enough to swim in cold water this Memorial Day weekend at public beaches in the Madison area will find good water conditions, at least from a health standpoint.
Public Health Madison and Dane County gave a beach update on Thursday, saying eight of the 19 beaches that are open have acceptable conditions for swimming.
The department checks for bacteria levels and algae blooms, with the most recent testing done on Wednesday.
Open beaches include BB Clarke, Esther, Frost Woods, Hudson Park Lake Access Point, Memorial Union Pier, Olbrich, Olin and Schluter.
The other 11 beaches are technically closed, since testing at those beaches doesn't start until Memorial Day, but people can swim at their own risk at those beaches.
They include Bernies, Brittingham, Goodland County Park, James Madison, Lake Mendota County Park, Marshall, Spring Harbor, Stewart County Park, Tenney, Vilas and Warner.
PHMDC said before entering area lakes, take a look at the water conditions even if the beach has been given a clean bill of health.
"Algae levels can change quickly, depending on waves and wind," the beach update said. "Always take a look at water conditions before you or your pet enter the water, and avoid contact with algae blooms."
Lifeguards are normally assigned to many of Madison's public beaches, but they won't be on duty during the Memorial Day weekend except at three beaches.
Lifeguards are scheduled to beaches starting June 13 and 14, after school is out for the summer.
The "preseason" lifeguard duty will be at BB Clark and Vilas beaches this weekend from Saturday through Monday, as well as the weekends of June 1-2 and June 8-9.
The beach condition report is online at http://www.publichealthmdc.com/environmental-health/beaches-lakes-pools/beach-conditions/