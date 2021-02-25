Nightly lane closures starting Monday as part of Beltline improvement project

Nightly lane closures will start Monday as part of the state Department of Transportation's Beltline improvement project.

The closures will be on the Beltline between the Stoughton Road and Todd Drive exits and occur nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to WisDOT. Several interchange ramps between these exits will also be closed 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Closures will be announced via message boards on the ramps.

Daily single-lane closures on the Beltline are expected to start in mid-March from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays and allow for extra travel time due to the project.

Lane and ramp restrictions and construction are dependent on weather and subject to change.

The $45.1 improvement project will address several issues on the Beltline, including deteriorating pavement, drainage deficiencies and more. A large portion of the project will turn the inside median shoulders of the Beltline into additional travel lanes during peak traffic times from east of the Whitney Way exit to the Interstate 39/90 interchange, known as part-time shoulder use or "Flex Lane."