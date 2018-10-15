Veteran newspaper executive Tom Wiley has been named publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal, taking over for John Humenik.
Wiley previously served as director of sales and marketing for Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, that owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the State Journal, Capital Times and several other regional papers. The Capital Times Co. owns the other half.
“Tom is a seasoned, high-energy executive with outstanding leadership skills,” said Lee Group Publisher Chris White. “His experience in publishing and innovative spirit will be a huge asset to our team in Madison.”
Wiley, who was named Monday as publisher of the State Journal and president of Capital Newspapers, said he is excited to take over a publication that continues to create “world-class news that is relevant to the city and the region.”
The 15th publisher in the newspaper’s 179-year history, Wiley said he is not planning major changes, though he acknowledged the industry is “fast moving and shifting.”
While traditional news outlets have endured circulation and revenue declines, Wiley said the perception of a declining industry is “way, way, way overblown.”
According to the Pew Research Center, the total print circulation of U.S. newspapers last year was just under 31 million on weekdays and 34 million on Sunday — less than half the peak for weekdays set in 1984 and down substantially from the peak for Sunday in 1990 — while estimated ad revenue has dropped by about two-thirds since 2006.
But newspapers like the State Journal have grown readership through new digital platforms to reach more than 80 percent of the adult population in the communities they cover, Wiley said. And those readers tend to be the better-educated, wealthier, more engaged people in their communities, as well as more likely to vote.
“How we report and what we report influences decisions being made,” he said. “This organization has a massive impact on the community.”
Wiley, 50, has been Lee’s corporate director of sales and marketing since 2017, his second stint with the company after first joining Lee in 2003. He served as vice president of sales for media operations in St. Louis from 2005 to 2010.
Before his return to Lee, Wiley served as executive vice president of sales and publisher with Digital First Media, where he presided over a digital-first transition at the New Haven Register. Wiley was named publisher of the Hartford Courant in 2016, but left after two months when Tribune Publishing eliminated publishers at its nine papers.
A Madison native, he graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in advertising and began his career selling ads for the Lansing State Journal in Michigan.
Wiley and his wife, Julie, have three children.
Humenik, who took over as publisher of the State Journal in 2013, is leaving the publisher role to serve full time as vice president of news for Lee, a role he has held for more than three years. He plans to remain in Madison.