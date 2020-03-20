Newlyweds can't see each other days after wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Captain said she was comfortable getting married at the nursing facility because she has spent the most time there in the last year and gotten to know the people there well.

“She said, ‘Go get us married. I don’t care if we do it in the emergency room,’ and I went and got the marriage license,” Leon recalled.

The couple was married by an old friend — attorney Dale Gregory of Fuhrman, Dodge, South Carolina — in Capitol Lake’s Grand Hall with some 10 people in attendance, including four of Captain’s siblings and some of Leon’s friends. Leon said they had to keep it small because Captain is “still on the mend.”

Leon, a public relations consultant and writer in the Madison area, met and started dating Captain in 1998. They moved in together in 1999 and have lived together since, currently in Fitchburg.

Captain is a project manager in Madison currently on leave due to her health. She formerly worked as a museum curator and was a consultant for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., before its opening in 1993.