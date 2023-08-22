A fire Tuesday afternoon caused significant damage to a recently purchased home on Madison's North side.

Madison firefighters were dispatched to 4513 Barby Lane at 1:44 p.m. on reports of a fire that had spread into the attic area of a single-family home. Medic 10 arrived first, reporting smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

The home had recently been purchased, and the only occupants at the time were contract workers, who safely evacuated according to Fire Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster. Medic 10 began firefighting efforts, applying water while other companies arrived on the scene. Ladder Co. 8 opened up the roof for better access to the flames while Ladder Co. 1 launched search and rescue efforts to confirm nobody was inside. The fire was officially knocked down at 2:07 p.m.

The blaze severely damaged the kitchen, living room, garage, ceilings and roof. Damage estimates and probable causes of the fire were not immediately available.

The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team (FIT) is currently on the scene to investigate the source of the fire.