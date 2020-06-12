New Wilson Street parking garage to open June 22

A new parking garage Downtown is set to open on June 22, taking the place of an older garage that will be demolished, the city of Madison said Wednesday.
The new parking garage at 20 E. Wilson St. is directly behind the Madison Municipal Building between Doty and Wilson Streets. Customers currently using the Government East parking garage for monthly parking will be directed to the new Wilson Street garage on June 22.
The entrances to the Government East garage, at 110 E. Wilson St., will be blocked off when the new garage opens, according to the city. Customers will not need a new permit card, as it will transfer over to the new garage.
Those planning to park in the Government East garage during the weekend before June 22 will have a couple of days to move their vehicles to the new garage before they will be towed and the garage is demolished.
