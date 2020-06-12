New Wilson Street parking garage to open June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A new parking garage Downtown is set to open on June 22, taking the place of an older garage that will be demolished, the city of Madison said Wednesday.

The new parking garage at 20 E. Wilson St. is directly behind the Madison Municipal Building between Doty and Wilson Streets. Customers currently using the Government East parking garage for monthly parking will be directed to the new Wilson Street garage on June 22.

The entrances to the Government East garage, at 110 E. Wilson St., will be blocked off when the new garage opens, according to the city. Customers will not need a new permit card, as it will transfer over to the new garage.

Those planning to park in the Government East garage during the weekend before June 22 will have a couple of days to move their vehicles to the new garage before they will be towed and the garage is demolished.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.