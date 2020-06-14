New stewards for Yerkes Observatory offer an expanded mission and vision

The foundation wants to bring back tours and programs by spring 2021 and there are plans to expand its research capabilities, improve the technology and provide a unique space for public and private events. Much of the funding will be used to restore the 60,000-square-foot building and its three main domes, each with its own telescope.

“It’s in great shape for being 123 years old,” said Ed Struble, who has been the director of building and grounds at Yerkes for nearly 30 years and is continuing that role with the foundation. “There’s a lot of work we’re going to do to it, but I look at it as being in great shape. I’m really impressed with the attitude of the people taking over because we’re just going to tighten up everything.”

Members of the foundation bring years of experience in business, finance, fundraising and conservation efforts. Only it’s not just a local effort. The foundation’s plan is getting worldwide attention, which could help bolster funding for the restoration project, operational costs, the establishment of an endowment and the hiring of staff, including the current search for an executive director.