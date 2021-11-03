 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue
alert top story

New shared bus and bike lane comes to West Washington Avenue

West Wash Bus Lane-11032021145741 (copy)

Newly-painted road markings delineate dedicated bus and bicycle lanes from a normal lanes of traffic along both directions of West Washington Avenue in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. 

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Awkwardly sharing one lane between two cars on West Washington Avenue is inching closer to being a thing of the past. 

Milfred and Hands love Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's commitment to improving public transit in Madison. A faster and modern bus system is long overdue. But those long, snazzy "bus rapid transit" vehicles that she's bring to Madison -- with $80 million of help from the federal government -- don't need to rumble up and down State Street, the city's premier shopping and entertainment district. Instead, Madison's signature street should become a grand promenade for outdoor cafes, public art, trees and music. The buses can stop nearby and still get people where they need to go. On this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," our political podcasters discuss the State Journal editorial board's meeting with the mayor last week and play audio clips of Rhodes-Conway's objections to a true pedestrian mall on State Street, which Downtown businesses and advocates have sought.

New shared bike and bus lanes were put down on the major Downtown road Wednesday, the most recent milestone for the two-block resurfacing project that has closed the road between Broom and Bedford Streets since July.

The red and white bike and bus lane now spans the right-hand side of the two block stretch of road, leaving other vehicles a clearly marked single lane. 

A sparse amount of cars still inched around road blockades, and workers secured straw on the ground next to the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon, a sign that the road's makeover is not quite complete. 

The city's Department of Transportation did not respond to multiple calls and emails on Wednesday asking when the road will be fully reopened to normal traffic, though officials have previously said construction is slated to end this month. 

Once ready, eastbound buses will turn left onto West Washington Avenue from Bassett Street and then share the lane with bikes as they make stops along the road. Westbound buses turning right onto Broom Street from West Washington Avenue will have similar markings. The opposite sides of the road will have one lane for vehicle traffic and one bike lane.

Once completed, the new lanes will help move local bus routes off of State Street, a longtime wish of businesses along the popular strip. 

The city did consider multiple alternatives for the road. One option included installing a westbound buffered bike lane the full length of the road between Bassett and Henry Streets, though staff concluded buses would have to merge with traffic four separate times, posing a risk to bicyclists.

Other alternatives would have drastically reduced parking on the road or offered no bus lanes, a move that would have gone against recommendations from the Mifflandia Neighborhood Plan.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics