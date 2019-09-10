Snow birds will have more options to get out of town this winter with new seasonal flights from the Dane County Regional Airport to Las Vegas and Orlando starting in December.
Sun Country Airlines is adding the twice-a-week, nonstop flights to the popular winter destinations beginning Dec. 19, airport officials announced Tuesday. The seasonal flights to Las Vegas and Orlando will take off from Madison on Thursdays and Sundays.
"We are excited to add these seasonal flights to the Dane County Regional Airport," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. "These destinations provide the perfect opportunity for Dane County residents hoping to escape winter weather and enjoy warm vacation destination."
The new departures add to Sun Country's offerings, which flies seasonally to the Florida cities of Fort Meyers and Tampa.
Sun County, which first started flying out of the regional airport in September 2018, joins low-cost airline Frontier in offering flights to Las Vegas and Orlando.
The Sun Country flights to Las Vegas depart Madison at 2:25 p.m. and arrive at 4 p.m. (Las Vegas time), while the trips to Orlando depart at 7 a.m. and arrive at 10:45 a.m. (Orlando time).