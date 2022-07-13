New red panda arrives at Vilas Zoo

A new red panda will be on display at Vilas Zoo beginning Thursday.

Bandit, a 2-year-old red panda, came to Madison from the Columbus Zoo in June through the Red Panda Species Survival Program, which aims to help maintain the population of the endangered species, zoo spokesperson Jess Thompson said in a statement.

After completing his health checks, Bandit was recently introduced to the zoo's female red panda, Tai, Thompson said. Both will be on display in the Children's Zoo near the goat yard.

Tarrei, a Vilas Zoo red panda who died at age 19 last December, was Bandit's maternal great-grandfather. And his paternal great-grandfather was Lum, who came to Vilas in 2012, Thompson said.

“Bandit is already showing his inquisitive personality,” said zoo director Ronda Schwetz. “He is very curious and loves to climb and explore. It was rough on all of us when we lost Tarrei, so we are all very excited to have a young red panda back.”

Less than 2,500 adult red pandas remain in the wild, the zoo said. They primarily eat vegetation, and are known for their tree-climbing abilities.

“Our red pandas are among the most popular attractions at the zoo, so we are incredibly excited to welcome Bandit and know he will be an instant family favorite,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.