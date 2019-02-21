While not as earth-shattering as Steve Martin in "The Jerk" exclaiming "The new phone books are here, the new phone books are here!," the new issue of the Madison recycling guide Recyclopedia is still a big thing in these parts.
The 28-page guide for 2019 covers the whole gamut of items we have to get rid of in our daily lives, from how to dispose of appliances to getting rid of waste oil and everything in between.
Where do you put your recycling and refuse carts out for pickup? It's in the Recyclopedia.
Can I put an old behemoth of a TV out on the curb? Look it up in the Recyclopedia.
The guide also has useful information on the city's drop-off sites for yard waste and other materials; the Madison Stuff Exchange, where you can list items for sale and find items to buy; general rules for college students moving in or moving out on what to do with garbage and/or recyclables; and parking in Madison in winter.
Digital copies of the Recyclopedia are on the Streets Division website, while paper copies are available at all Madison public libraries and at Streets Division offices.
Copies will also be mailed to Madison residents. Those living west of South Park Street should call 266-4681 and those living east of South Park Street should call 246-4532 to get copies.