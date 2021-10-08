New order bars outsiders from giving donations directly to Afghans at Fort McCoy

HOW TO HELP

New or gently used, freshly laundered clothing donations for Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy can be dropped off at four Salvation Army locations in Wisconsin:

3030 Darbo Drive, Madison

8853 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

223 N. Eighth St., La Crosse

202 Callon St., Wausau

Donors can also buy items from a Fort McCoy Amazon wish list for refugees, updated daily, at go.madison.com/afghan-aid. Fort McCoy said it's currently in need of new toddler clothing.

Monetary donations, which are preferable because they allow officials to adapt to changing needs, can be made online or through the mail:

Online: bit.ly/Evacuee

By text: Text EVACUEE to 24365p

By Mail: Mail a check to The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, Wis., 53226. Write “Afghan refugees” on the memo line.

To donate to Team Rubicon, the group sorting and organizing the clothing donations, go to: go.madison.com/team-rubicon

For updates on Team Rubicon's work to distribute items visit: teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement

Corporations interested in donating or offering services, such as housing or legal assistance, can fill out this form: go.madison.com/corporate.

