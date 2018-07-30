Two well-known local personalities have founded a nonprofit with the goal of helping other nonprofits.
Video producer and photographer John Urban, a former DJ at WMMM/FM 105.5, and Lea Culver, a founder of Culver’s, have started Big Dreamers United.
Urban said the goal of Big Dreamers is to “help the helpers communicate,” whether it’s by making videos, shooting photos, telling stories, hosting and emceeing events, and helping with social media.
“The idea is pretty simple,” he said. “We help nonprofits tell their story and the best part is we don’t charge them.”
Nonprofits are busy “doing their good work” and often their communication and marketing budgets are slim or non-existent, but they still need to get their message out and let people know what they’re doing, he said. “So that’s where we step in.”
Urban, who’s run a video production company for more than 30 years, met Leola Culver, who goes by Lea (pronounced “Lee”) through the nonprofit Gio’s Garden, which they both support.
“He mentioned how he really enjoyed doing spots for nonprofits and there was a lot of opportunity there,” Culver said. “And he talked about someday wanting to do it full time — when he won the lottery.”
Culver, executive director of the Culver’s charitable foundation, said she’s also passionate about working with nonprofits. “I also know that one of the last things they have a budget for in most cases is marketing, you know, telling their story, and that’s exactly what John does so well.”
The more they talked, the more they saw a need for Big Dreamers United.
Since March, nonprofits they’ve worked with are: Girls Rock Camp Madison, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, Society’s Assets, Gio’s Garden, Czar’s Promise, Home Fur Good (an animal rescue group in Phoenix), Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Ronald McDonald House Charities (Madison), Community Shares of Wisconsin, Monroe Clinic Hospice and Porchlight.
Culver is funding the first year of Big Dreamers United herself, and she and Urban say there’s no connection between Culver’s restaurants and their organization. They are fundraising for year two.
Urban has been shooting videos and editing full time, with Culver handling the business end.
“She’s not just a funder, she’s got her sleeves rolled up and she’s helping our organization grow,” Urban said.
The tagline on the Big Dreamers United website — bigdreamersunited.org — is: “An unstoppable force for good.”
The pair admit their motto is bold, but as they write on their website, “You have to be a little cocky if you hope to make the world a better place.”