New Madison police chief won't have to be city resident

Despite the law, Madison in 2014 implemented an ordinance requiring police and fire chiefs and other city department heads to live in the city, and former police chief Mike Koval moved to Madison from Mount Horeb after he was hired in 2014.

But in 2016, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court effectively ruled that the 2013 state law trumped such local residency requirements when it upheld the Milwaukee police union's challenge to that city's residency requirements.

Madison city attorney Mike Haas said that because the PFC hires police and fire personnel, the city has "no mechanism" to enforce its 2014 ordinance.

"I know that the mayor values residency and prefers that the chief reside within the city," he added.