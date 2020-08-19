New Madison police chief won't have to be city resident

The group tasked with hiring Madison's next top cop voted Monday to change its rule requiring police and fire chiefs to live in Madison.
The Police and Fire Commission determined it could not enforce the rule in the wake of a 2013 state law and 2016 state Supreme Court decision effectively barring municipalities from forcing their employees to live where they work.
Instead, the new rule requires police and fire chiefs to establish a home within 15 miles of the city's borders within 60 days after they're hired.
PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau said that despite the rule change, the police chief position description says "residency within the city of Madison is desired."
"Further, the city and/or PFC may negotiate with the selected candidate to reside within the city of Madison," she said in an email.
The 2013 Republican-backed law prohibited municipalities and other units of local government from requiring their employees to live within their boundaries as a condition of their employment, but it allowed them to force public safety workers to live within 15 miles of those boundaries.
Despite the law, Madison in 2014 implemented an ordinance requiring police and fire chiefs and other city department heads to live in the city, and former police chief Mike Koval moved to Madison from Mount Horeb after he was hired in 2014.
But in 2016, the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court effectively ruled that the 2013 state law trumped such local residency requirements when it upheld the Milwaukee police union's challenge to that city's residency requirements.
Madison city attorney Mike Haas said that because the PFC hires police and fire personnel, the city has "no mechanism" to enforce its 2014 ordinance.
"I know that the mayor values residency and prefers that the chief reside within the city," he added.
At one time, all city of Madison employees had a residency requirement. But that changed in the early 1980s when the city took over bus service from a private entity and the residency requirement wasn't imposed on the drivers union, the Teamsters. Police and firefighter unions had "me too" language that secured the same freedom, and other unions followed.
A recent Capital Times analysis found that more than half of Madison police officers do not live in Madison.
Acting police chief Vic Wahl, who also does not live in Madison, is not interested in the permanent chief position.
