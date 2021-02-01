New Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes promises collaboration, review of 'discretionary arrests'

Shon Barnes was sworn in as Madison Police chief Monday, promising to listen to local police reformers while working to reduce violent crime in a way that prioritizes partnerships and community engagement over locking more people up.
In remarks during a ceremony streamed live amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnes, 46, said "this is arguably one of the most challenging times for law enforcement in our history."
He takes over more than a year after his predecessor resigned in frustration and amid a sharp increase in shootings and car thefts, as well as criticism of the progressive, generally well-regarded department from local police-reform activists enraged by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May.
"Some are abandoning the profession or approaching our profession with cynicism," he said. But "you fill find that my administration is one that will be based on respect, communication and collaboration. I will lead by committee, a team approach and participative leadership."
Barnes is the former director of training and professional development for Chicago's police oversight group and before that was a deputy chief in a small North Carolina City. He began his career in 2000 with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, where he rose to captain, but prior to that worked as a public high school teacher.
Barnes said he will be "laser-focused" on violent crime prevention and that reducing it "will also require us to examine alternative solutions to discretionary arrests of lower-level offenses.
"Clearly we have to understand we cannot always arrest our way out of problems," he said.
Barnes becomes the third Black police chief in a city that, while still overwhelmingly white, has seen its population become more diverse in recent decades but has long struggled with racial disparities in arrests, school achievement and other areas.
Madison's Police and Fire Commission voted 3-2 in December to give him the job.
During the PFC's videotaped interview with him on Dec. 8, Barnes said he's never been a fan of the "thin blue line" image of policing, with officers serving as a bulwark against crime and violence. Instead, "what we are is a blue piece of thread and we are woven into the community," he said.
"I think many police departments make a mistake when you associate incarceration with reducing crime," he said.
Ramon Batista, the former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, was the choice of the commission's dissenting members, as well as the vast majority of local police-reform activists and others who spoke during PFC meetings and who also complained that the public hadn't been given sufficient say in the hire.
But Barnes was also the second preference for many who expressed an opinion since he and three other finalists were announced two weeks ago, and he was the only Black candidate of the four in a year that has seen historic protests against the treatment of Black people by police, both in Madison and nationwide.
In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May and a string of seven fatal police shootings in Madison between 2012 and 2016, Madison has seen unprecedented protests against, and calls for the defunding of, a city police department that in a December 2017 consultant's report was deemed "far from 'a Department in crisis'" and whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."
Former chief Mike Koval resigned with one day's notice on Sept. 29, 2019, after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council's oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding.
Barnes will be the first police chief to work with a new civilian police oversight structure created by the City Council in September. The civilian board and a yet-to-be-hired independent police monitor have no power to discipline officers, but can issue subpoenas and conduct investigations of police and hire attorneys for people lodging formal complaints against police before the PFC.
The other finalists were: Christopher A. Davis, deputy chief for the Portland, Oregon, Police Bureau; and Larry R. Scirotto, retired assistant chief for the Pittsburgh police. All the finalists expressed similarly progressive views on policing and favored treatment and community engagement over a lock-'em-up approach to crime. They voiced support for bringing in outside professionals to help handle calls related to mental illness and drug addiction, and none was in favor of involving local police in federal immigration enforcement.
Forty-three people applied for the position, according to PFC attorney Jenna Rousseau. Vic Wahl, who served as interim chief, had not been interested in being the permanent chief.
The department, which has about double the percentage of female officers of departments nationally, received only three applications from people who aren't male — two women and one person who identified as nonbinary — Rousseau has said, and only one from a candidate who met the job's minimum requirements. That person later dropped out of the running, Rousseau has said.
