New Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes promises collaboration, review of 'discretionary arrests'

But Barnes was also the second preference for many who expressed an opinion since he and three other finalists were announced two weeks ago, and he was the only Black candidate of the four in a year that has seen historic protests against the treatment of Black people by police, both in Madison and nationwide.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May and a string of seven fatal police shootings in Madison between 2012 and 2016, Madison has seen unprecedented protests against, and calls for the defunding of, a city police department that in a December 2017 consultant's report was deemed "far from 'a Department in crisis'" and whose use of force was "limited in volume and primarily minor in nature."

Former chief Mike Koval resigned with one day's notice on Sept. 29, 2019, after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council's oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding.

Barnes will be the first police chief to work with a new civilian police oversight structure created by the City Council in September. The civilian board and a yet-to-be-hired independent police monitor have no power to discipline officers, but can issue subpoenas and conduct investigations of police and hire attorneys for people lodging formal complaints against police before the PFC.