New Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes promises collaboration, focus on violent crime

Q and A with Shon Barnes

Why did you spend only a few months working for the civilian police oversight agency in Chicago?

Because it's always been my dream to be a chief of police. They knew that when I came in and ... they supported the decision to come here. So when the opportunity presented itself and I was selected I certainly had to leave.

You don't have the authority to fire officer Matt Kenny, who shot and killed Tony Robinson in 2015 but was cleared of any wrongdoing in the case. A vocal group of activists have called for his firing. Do you believe he should be fired?

The case was reviewed by the district attorney, internal affairs, civil rights division, and I think that it would be irresponsible for me to state that I know better than them. (Without) any new information, I don't have any recourse or opinion in that matter at this time.

Do you see the Madison Police Department as racist or biased toward minorities or other groups?

I do not, but more importantly I don't think our communities want non-racist police departments; they want anti-racist police departments, and that's what I want to work to create. What that looks like is ... policies and procedures that make it clear to everyone where we stand on issues and matters of race.

Does Madison need more police officers?

There's no chief in the country that's going to say they don't want more police officers. But I think it's adequately staffed. I would certainly like to have more, but my responsibility is to make sure that we are policing in a way that is smart and policing in a way that provides the level of service that we need for everyone.