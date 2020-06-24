New library project hopes to address service gaps in northeastern Madison

“What the biggest takeaway from this study that we did was it really clearly demonstrated that it wasn’t just a want, but it was truly a need that had to be addressed in the northeast part of Madison,” Mickells said.

This is the first time the Madison Public Library will share a facility with another local agency, and Mickells predicts more libraries will similarly evolve to be a hub of resources.

“If we would have approached it as just a library, I don’t think we would have taken away as many ideas and identified as many needs for that community,” Mickells said.

The project, which has an estimated $17 million budget, currently sits on Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2020 “Horizon List.” Such projects meet a clear community purpose but are not yet fully planned to the level to be considered and funded within the fiscal capacity of the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.

Mickells will be presenting the project to the city Finance Committee on Sept. 8-9, and hopes to enlist an architect to help design the project in 2021. The design was originally intended to happen in 2020, but COVID-19 pushed back the timeline.