A statewide hotline to help doctors treat patients with substance abuse problems debuted this month, the latest initiative aimed at addressing the opioid crisis and believed to be the first of its kind in the country.
The UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, in conjunction with UW Health, debuted the UW Addiction Consultation Hotline earlier this month.
The hotline’s first call came in mid-July.
Statewide, physicians will have access to on-call experts in addiction psychiatry and addiction medicine.
Randall Brown, a UW-Madison associate professor of family medicine and community health whose background is in addiction medicine, is leading the team of experts. He said he has found a few other universities offering similar hotline-style models for other types of medical care consultation, but said he hasn’t found one focusing solely on substance abuse.
The model will connect specialists concentrated in cities with primary care physicians scattered across the state.
“The specialist treatment agencies are limited in terms of geography and capacity,” Brown said. “If we’re really going to address this, some of it needs to happen in general medical care.”
But there is a “major shortage” of primary care providers with the certification required to provide medication-assisted treatment for opioid-use disorders, according to Toni Simonson, executive director of behavioral health for HSHS Western Wisconsin Division and Prevea Behavioral Care.
Simonson recounted stories of patients driving for several hours in western Wisconsin to reach a clinic equipped with a provider who can prescribe the right medication.
Seventy percent of the state’s rural counties lack even a single doctor with the license needed to prescribe buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid addiction, Brown said. Doctors have other medications at their disposal to treat patients, but those are often more regulated or don’t work as well as buprenorphine.
Even doctors with the requisite certification don’t often use it.
Some prefer to stick to their specialty of family medicine. The prospect of treating addiction is daunting, Simonson said, but having support from a specialist will help bridge the gap.
Brown said that while Wisconsin does not have one of the highest per-capita rates of opioid addiction, its rate of increase in opioid-related problems is accelerating faster than other states.
In Wisconsin, 827 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016. In 2017, 883 overdose deaths from heroin and other opioids were recorded statewide.
Hotline experts will advise on all substance abuses cases, including alcohol, stimulants, marijuana and synthetics.
The state Department of Health Services selected Brown’s hotline proposal this spring for a one-year $500,000 grant that may be renewed a second year.
UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is collaborating with the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, a network of 40 hospitals and clinics to promote the hotline as a resource for doctors.