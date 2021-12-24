New home for the holidays: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County helps open door for longtime employee

Tia Malone, the first woman in her family to own a home, wiped her eyes as she was handed keys to the house.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Dwayne Malone said, as he toured his family’s new, fully furnished $500,000 Verona home. “I’m still processing all of this, I’m overwhelmed, feeling grateful.”

The Malones' two boys, ages 20 and 7, explored their new individual bedrooms with awe. The youngest climbed onto the top of his new bunk bed and considered the sleep-over potential while checking out his digs.

People at the Boys & Girls Club began reaching out to donors about two weeks ago to secure funds to contribute to the home’s down payment. They collected roughly $100,000 for that payment, as well as furniture, to supplement a significant down payment Dwayne Malone had been saving for for about seven years. Johnson is still accepting donations toward the purchase of the family’s home, which they’re expected to close on in about two weeks.