New home for the holidays: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County helps open door for longtime employee

“Welcome home!” Michael Johnson exclaimed as first-time homebuyers Dwayne and Tia Malone, along with their two children, stepped over the threshold into their brand new home -- decked out in Christmas trimmings with a kitchen full of food -- on Christmas Eve morning.
When Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, learned Dwayne Malone, the club's custodian and resident handyman for 12 years, had been working to buy a home but could only find one within his budget roughly an hour and 10 minutes away from Madison, Johnson snapped into action.
“I said, ‘What better guy to help?’” Johnson said.
That commute was unacceptable for someone so integral to Johnson’s team, who had volunteered hundreds of hours on several outreach trips and saved the Boys & Girls Club tens of thousands of dollars on renovations by doing them himself. Those volunteer hours Dwayne put in at the Boys & Girls Club included trips to help rescue efforts in Houston, Texas, after the city was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey; Joplin, Missouri, to assist with relief efforts after tornadoes ripped through the city; and to Flint, Michigan, to deliver 50,000 gallons of water.
“I remember one Christmas he came in on Christmas Eve, worked Christmas Day, all the way into the New Year,” Johnson said in a Facebook video tribute to the couple. “Just a couple of months ago I watched Dwayne and his wife painting the floor of our club.”
Tia Malone, the first woman in her family to own a home, wiped her eyes as she was handed keys to the house.
“It’s so beautiful,” she said.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Dwayne Malone said, as he toured his family’s new, fully furnished $500,000 Verona home. “I’m still processing all of this, I’m overwhelmed, feeling grateful.”
The Malones' two boys, ages 20 and 7, explored their new individual bedrooms with awe. The youngest climbed onto the top of his new bunk bed and considered the sleep-over potential while checking out his digs.
People at the Boys & Girls Club began reaching out to donors about two weeks ago to secure funds to contribute to the home’s down payment. They collected roughly $100,000 for that payment, as well as furniture, to supplement a significant down payment Dwayne Malone had been saving for for about seven years. Johnson is still accepting donations toward the purchase of the family’s home, which they’re expected to close on in about two weeks.
They also negotiated financing with the Bank of Sun Prairie to secure a low interest rate and mortgage payment that will be less than the Malone’s current monthly rent payment. The home will be in the Malones' name, and they’ll be able to build equity.
Wisconsin has one of the lowest Black homeownership rates, with just 26% of Black residents who own homes, compared with the white homeownership rate of 72%, according to Wisconsin Watch.
"Experts say that historic, discriminatory practices such as redlining — areas where banks refused to lend money — and racial covenants, which banned sales to Black buyers, have combined with modern-day racism and overall lower incomes to disadvantage Black Americans, hurting their ability to buy a home," Wisconsin Watch reported.
“If we want to close that gap, we’ve got to do this on the regular,” Johnson said. “This is not a handout, but a hand up.”
Dwayne Malone