New group Climbers of Color moves onward and upward

At its first official meet-up, Madison Climbers of Color had 18 attendees. But 15 minutes into its second gathering, people were still pouring in through the front doors of Boulders Climbing Gym downtown.
Abdoukarim Njie, founder of the new organization, chuckled as he waved three now-empty sheets of stick-on nametags. “I thought these would be enough,” he said.
The shoe cubbies began to fill as people chatted among themselves. Attendees of all ages slowly gathered onto the soft floor of the gym, stretched, made introductions and began to work their way through the brightly colored obstacles. With Njie’s guidance, everyone took turns scaling the walls.
Njie couldn’t recall how he himself learned to climb, just that he had always been doing it. Native to Africa, Njie was used to scaling obstacles and climbing fruit trees.
“For me, it was like, ‘Oh, I need to get something from up there,’” he said. “I've been climbing since I was young, but rock climbing, I started back in 2012.”
He dabbled in indoor soccer and snowboarding during the cold winter months but quickly returned to climbing after visiting the Boulders Climbing Gym location on Madison’s east side. He lived in Madison for 14 years before moving to Denver with his wife Sheba McCants. There, Njie got involved with Cruxing in Color, an organization formed to encourage more people of color to get into climbing. After the couple returned to Madison, he found there were no similar groups in the area.
With the same goal of Cruxing in Color in mind, Njie started his own organization for people of color that were wary of the sport.
“I’m talking to people and they’re like, ‘Hell no, we don't do this,’” he said. “As an African, I cannot understand that trauma as much. But if you think about the trauma, (it) has definitely kept Black people out of some sports, and people of color. That's why re-introducing (climbing) and making sure they know, ‘You're a part of this culture, and it’s a part of us,’ is important.”
The message has worked. Over 25 people were in attendance at the Climbers of Color’s second meet. Most participants were climbing for the first time, with several returning from the organization’s first meeting.
Rama Njiell, Njie’s niece, age 11, was one of the first-timers. She said that climbing was fun, but that “you have to use, like both of your brains to do it. Your mental and physical strength. You have to think about it and then do it.”
Vaish Deshpande, 20, had only been climbing for a few weeks. She started going to the gym after attending the first Climbers of Color meet-up.
“In this kind of climbing, bouldering, I feel like I can see my progress,” Deshpande said. “That keeps me going because it means I can climb new walls each time and work on getting better at them. That progress empowers me.”
Looking to the future of Madison Climbers of Color, Njie has hopes to expand into other kinds of climbing, take field trips, host bigger events and offer clinics on everything from climbing skills to safety gear. He’s still learning about the intricacies of running a sports club, but his organization’s rapid growth doesn’t scare him. In fact, Njie sees active participation and new members as key to the group’s continuation.
“I'm looking at getting the members more engaged because right now, it's more of an event. At some point, I need to put some responsibility towards members to help grow it from there,” Njie said. “By actually contributing time and whatnot to the organization, it goes back to feeling more like a kind of belonging than just coming to show. That's the vision.”
