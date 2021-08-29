New group Climbers of Color moves onward and upward

With the same goal of Cruxing in Color in mind, Njie started his own organization for people of color that were wary of the sport.

“I’m talking to people and they’re like, ‘Hell no, we don't do this,’” he said. “As an African, I cannot understand that trauma as much. But if you think about the trauma, (it) has definitely kept Black people out of some sports, and people of color. That's why re-introducing (climbing) and making sure they know, ‘You're a part of this culture, and it’s a part of us,’ is important.”

The message has worked. Over 25 people were in attendance at the Climbers of Color’s second meet. Most participants were climbing for the first time, with several returning from the organization’s first meeting.

Rama Njiell, Njie’s niece, age 11, was one of the first-timers. She said that climbing was fun, but that “you have to use, like both of your brains to do it. Your mental and physical strength. You have to think about it and then do it.”

Vaish Deshpande, 20, had only been climbing for a few weeks. She started going to the gym after attending the first Climbers of Color meet-up.